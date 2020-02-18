Real ID

Reedley DMV opening office Saturday for people to apply for REAL ID

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you still need to apply for a REAL ID? The DMV office in Reedley is holding a special sign-up event this Saturday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles announced seven offices across the state will take part in the event to encourage people to apply before the October 1 deadline.

The Reedley office, which is usually closed on Saturdays, will be open on February 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to process applications. People can walk in without an appointment.

All you need to do is complete the online REAL ID application before your visit and make sure you have the required documents.

According to the DMV, "Starting October 1, 2020, you will need to show federally-compliant identification in order to board a domestic flight within the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases, federal courthouses, and other secure federal locations."

A REAL ID counts as "federally-compliant identification." California's standard driver license does not.

