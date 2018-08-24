STABBING

Trial begins for man accused of a deadly attack in front of SW Fresno mini mart

EMBED </>More Videos

The man accused of murdering an acquaintance in front of their neighborhood mini-mart faced a jury for the first time Friday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Prosecutors say the two were arguing over beer.

Davis had asked Jackson to buy him a couple of cans of malt liquor when it led to the stabbing.

The man accused of murdering an acquaintance in front of their neighborhood mini-mart faced a jury for the first time Friday.

Curtis Michael Davis appeared in court with a cane and neck support brace.

According to prosecutors Davis used a cane that doubled as a weapon to kill 54-year-old Bernard Jackson on April 15th.

RELATED: Fresno man accused of deadly cane knife stabbing pleads not guilty

"This man Curtis Davis unlawfully and cold hardheartedly killed Bernard Jackson over a beer."

Davis asked the victim to buy him two cans of beer shortly before the altercation.

Prosecutors say Davis used the cane to help him walk to the store and following a verbal argument with Jackson.

Davis removed a sword hidden in the cane and fatally stabbed Jackson one time in the heart.

This all happened in front of the Country Market on East North and South Elm Avenues as customers were coming in and out.

"I told the guys in the store you got a man laying here. I didn't know who it was. I said he's dead and the defendant was nowhere around," said witness Diane Harris.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderstabbingfresno southwestFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Man stabbed on Peach and Olive
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
Groups pay tribute to jogger killed in Washington D.C. this week
More stabbing
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News