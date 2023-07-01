Ways to cool off in Fresno as temperatures hit triple digits

Being outside in the summer is something many people look forward to, but it's important to remember getting too hot can be dangerous.

Whether you're working outside or without air conditioning during the extreme heat this holiday weekend, there are ways to cool off.

It was all fun and games for the kids and staff at Lincoln Elementary in Fresno.

More than 150 Students got the opportunity to splash the staff and volunteers with water balloons.

Principal Marisa Favila says they are grateful for the Hills Church Tulare sponsoring their school for Water Day and Flaco Ice Cream Truck.

"You cannot go wrong with the ice cream truck, water slides, slip and slide and they just have come out to make our kids happy and bring joy to their lives on this really hot day of learning but fun as well. (cover with Slip and Slide and the water bounce house," said Favila.

While it can be fun to get outside during the summer, it's not good for the body to be too hot for too long.

The US National Institutes of Health says too much heat can damage your brain and other organs.

To prevent that, it's important to stay hydrated.

Experts recommend drinking between half a gallon to a gallon of water daily.

Speaking of water, try visiting one of the splash pads in cities across Central California, like this one at Martin Ray Reilly Park in east-central Fresno.

If you're considering staying inside and using the A/C, PG &E suggests also closing your blinds and curtains and not using appliances that generate heat in your home during the hottest part of the day.

Plus there are energy programs that can help you save.

"If your house is predominantly empty during the day then you can look for a rate plan that makes that energy during the day more expensive. If you are not there using then it gives you an opportunity for less expensive energy during the day," explained Denny Boyles with PG &E.

Of course, you can also use someone else's A/C by visiting a library, church, or cooling center.

Again, the cooling centers are officially open.

If you need a ride, the City's FAX buses can take you to any of the cooling centers using their routes.