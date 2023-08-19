World Series champion Troy Glaus officially named Buchanan High baseball head coach

It is official! Troy Glaus has been hired to be the head baseball coach for Buchanan High School.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It is official!

Troy Glaus has been hired to be the head baseball coach for Buchanan High School.

The four-time all-star and World Series champ will be introduced by the school on Monday.

It'll be his second stint as a high school baseball coach after leading North Marion -- a Florida high school -- from 2016-2019.

The last four years, he's been coaching youth baseball in the San Diego area.

Glaus played 13 years in the majors, winning the 2002 world series with the Angels.

He's also an Olympic bronze medalist for his time playing for Team USA in 1996.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.