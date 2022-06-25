Truck driver stabbed to death at gas station in Avenal, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating after they say a truck driver was stabbed to death in Avenal Saturday morning.

Deputies say it happened around 7:30 am at the EZ Trip Travel Center on Lassen Avenue along Interstate 5.

Deputies were informed of a man down in the parking lot of the gas station. When they arrived, they found the truck driver dead with stab wounds.

A man at the gas station was detained and is being questioned.

Deputies say the victim gave a ride to the suspect before the stabbing happened.

Authorities believe the stabbing may have been random.

Detectives say the man detained may be responsible for recent carjackings in Oakland and Bakersfield.

Authorities say details, including the names of the suspect and victim, will be released once the investigation is further along.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avenalstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
Car theft suspect arrested after chase with Fresno police
Explosion at popular Fresno food truck injures 2, including minor
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Visalia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for killing his girlfriend
'Night of Rage' concerns at Valley churches, Planned Parenthood
Show More
Valley experts urge water safety as hot weather returns
Pride Night at Fresno zoo draws families in rainbow attire
Companies willing to cover travel costs for those getting an abortion
New Tulare police chief announced
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
More TOP STORIES News