Truck driver stabbed to death at gas station in Avenal, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating after they say a truck driver was stabbed to death in Avenal Saturday morning.Deputies say it happened around 7:30 am at the EZ Trip Travel Center on Lassen Avenue along Interstate 5.Deputies were informed of a man down in the parking lot of the gas station. When they arrived, they found the truck driver dead with stab wounds.A man at the gas station was detained and is being questioned.Deputies say the victim gave a ride to the suspect before the stabbing happened.Authorities believe the stabbing may have been random.Detectives say the man detained may be responsible for recent carjackings in Oakland and Bakersfield.Authorities say details, including the names of the suspect and victim, will be released once the investigation is further along.