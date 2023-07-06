Evil in the Archives: The Murder of Debbie Dorian

Inside every local TV station lives an archive filled with that city's evil acts waiting to be explored.

Evil in the Archives, a new series produced by ABC30, dives into the stories that gripped a community and the people keeping their loved one's memories alive.

In August of 1996, Peter Dorian walked into his daughter's apartment and witnessed every parent's worst fear. His daughter bound, naked and dead on the floor. She was raped and killed, but by who?

The Murder of Debbie Dorian examines the case that had a community on edge and how detectives used DNA forensics tactics of a well-known California serial killer, led to the arrest of the suspect.

More episodes of Evil in the Archives will debut later this year.