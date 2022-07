TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare's International Agri-Center is known for hosting all types of events - and now it's adding one featuring local beer and eats.Tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Tulare Backyard Brew Fest.Organizers say guests will enjoy craft beers from different breweries, fun games, great food, and live music.There's also going to be a one-of-a-kind cooling station and cigar bar.It's all happening Saturday, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.Admission is $50. The price goes up to $60 at the door.Designated driver tickets are $10.Part of the proceeds will go toward ag education programs.You can purchase tickets here