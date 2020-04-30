Tulare detective dresses as Batman to bring joy to neighborhoods

Tulare police called on a superhero to help lift the community's spirits this week.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Tulare police called on a superhero to help lift the community's spirits this week.

Police detective Art Cabello took on Batman's duties this week. He drove through neighborhoods in his Batmobile to bring cheer to young children and their families.

The caped-crusader even stopped by the Saint John's Children Learning Center to say, "Hello!"

Police say the Gotham hero was only supposed to make a one-day appearance but was such a hit he had to do an encore on Wednesday.

"Citizens of Tulare, due to an overwhelming response, I was only able to contact the west-side of our city," Batman told the city in a video message posted on social media. "I had my hands full with this social-distance violator. I will be back tomorrow on the east side of town; please be patient. Thank you."

Detective Cabello says he's grateful for the opportunity to put a smile on people's faces in these uncertain times.
