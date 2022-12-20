Charges filed against Tulare mother and friend for alleged torture and death of 2-year-old girl

Tulare District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges related to the alleged torture and death of a two-year-old.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges related to the alleged torture and death of a two-year-old.

The mother, 27-year-old Priscilla Roshell, and her friend, 46-year-old Michael Francis, were arrested Thursday.

RELATED: Tulare mother and friend arrested for alleged torture and death of 2-year-old girl

They have each been charged with two counts of torture and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The crimes carry a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Both Roshell and Francis pleaded not guilty. They are being held without bail and are scheduled to return to court on Dec. 27.

Ward says the crimes spanned between three months, dating back to October of this year.

The 2-year-old's cause of death remains under investigation.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.