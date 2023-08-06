The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested another person in connection to a drive-by shooting in Cutler.

Two 19-year-olds arrested for drive-by shooting in Tulare County

On Friday, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested 19-year-old Placido Guzman in Dinuba.

Authorities served a search warrant at his residence and found a stolen handgun and rifle.

Guzman was booked into the Adult Pre-trail facility for being in possession of the guns, cocaine and concealing evidence related to the drive-by shooting.

Last week, Sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old Raul Vasquez-Carreon in connection to the shooting as well.