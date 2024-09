Tulare County deputies searching for owners of abandoned horses

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the owners of two abandoned horses.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the owners of two abandoned horses.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the owners of two abandoned horses.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the owners of two abandoned horses.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are looking for the owners of two abandoned horses.

Detectives found the animals on a dirt lot off Burke Drive in Traver on April 1.

They say the horses were inside a trailer and may have been there for at least two days.

Both appeared in good health, and are now in the care of a veterinarian.

Anyone with information about the owners is asked to contact the sheriff's office.