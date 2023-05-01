Child dies after being hit by car in Tulare County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol confirmed two people are dead following a crash Sunday afternoon in Kings County.

The driver cooperated with officers at the scene. Drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A child has died after being hit by a car in Tulare County.

It happened Friday night just before 8 pm on Avenue 256 and Road 159 -- that's southeast of Visalia.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 27-year-old man was driving on Avenue 256 and a two-year-old boy was playing in a driveway near the road.

As the car approached, the child ran into the road and was hit.

The young boy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

