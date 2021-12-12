Man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County

A 44-year-old man was killed after a vehicle he was in hit a puddle and crashed in Tulare County.

The crash happened on Avenue 300 west of Highway 198 east of Exeter just before 3 am on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit the puddle of standing water on Avenue 300.

The vehicle overturned in the crash and landed in an orchard, and the victim, who was a passenger, was thrown out. He was not wearing his seatbelt. He died of his injuries at the scene.

There were four other people in the vehicle - two adults and two children. They suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Kaweah Health Medical Center.

The CHP says drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyrollover crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News