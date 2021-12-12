Man killed in rollover crash in Tulare County

A 44-year-old man was killed after a vehicle he was in hit a puddle and crashed in Tulare County.The crash happened on Avenue 300 west of Highway 198 east of Exeter just before 3 am on Saturday.California Highway Patrol officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit the puddle of standing water on Avenue 300.The vehicle overturned in the crash and landed in an orchard, and the victim, who was a passenger, was thrown out. He was not wearing his seatbelt. He died of his injuries at the scene.There were four other people in the vehicle - two adults and two children. They suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Kaweah Health Medical Center.The CHP says drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.