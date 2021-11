TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is dead after he collided with a semi-truck in Tulare County.It happened Wednesday after 10:30 pm on Road 80 and Avenue 384, just south of Dinuba.The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Toyota Camry smashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was slowing for a stoplight.He died at the scene.The semi-truck driver was not injured.Two stoplights at the intersection were knocked down in the crash.