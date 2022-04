TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed after a pickup truck went off the roadway in Tulare County.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the crash happened in the area of Borchardt Drive and Avenue 54 in Tulare County around 9:20 am Wednesday.Officers did not say if there were any other occupants of the pickup truck and whether anyone else was injured.The CHP is currently investigating the cause of the crash.