Two semi-trucks involved in fiery crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks on Highway 99 in Tulare County.It happened just before 5 am on the Avenue 120 overpass that's between Tipton and Pixley.Officers say the collision caused one of the trucks to catch fire and was fully engulfed at one point.The other truck is a milk tanker, which fell down the embankment and landed near the railroad tracks.Trains planning to travel in that area had to re-schedule for the morning.The crash also caused some delays along Highway 99, but traffic is now flowing smoother.The CHP did not release details on the condition of the drivers, or if they suffered any injuries.