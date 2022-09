2 killed in head-on crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a head-on crash in Tulare County Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 11 am near Highway 190 east of Success Valley Drive.

Officers do not know what led to the crash at this time but say the crash involved a Ford and a GMC.

The two people killed have not been identified.