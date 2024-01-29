Tulare County deputies help rescue 3 dogs trapped in canal

Employees from a local construction company were able to contain the animals until deputies arrived.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three dogs trapped in a canal are now safe after being rescued.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called out on Sunday to the Friant Kern Canal near Avenue 128.

The dogs had tried to climb out on their own but kept sliding back down the steep walls.

They all worked together to rescue two of the dogs.

The third dog had to be carried up because it was scared.

None of the animals were injured.

They've since been turned over to Tulare County Animal Control.