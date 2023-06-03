13-year-old hit by drive-by gunfire in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old is recovering after they were shot in a drive-by shooting in Tulare County.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Avenue 296 and Road 158.

When Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned that the victims were driving West on Avenue 296 when a dark sedan drove by them and shot at their car.

The 13-year-old that was hit by gunfire is expected to be okay.

Deputies say the suspect car drove off towards Visalia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.