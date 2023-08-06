WATCH LIVE

Suspect DUI driver and woman hospitalized following multi-car crash in Tulare County

ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, August 6, 2023 8:31PM
Suspect DUI driver and woman hospitalized following multi-car crash in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital following a DUI crash involving three cars in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says a suspected DUI driver was traveling northbound on Highway 63 near Avenue 392 just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

That's down the street from Lovell Continuation School.

He crossed onto the other side of the highway and crashed head-on with two cars.

The person in the first car was not injured.

A woman in the second car and the suspected d-u-i driver both sustained major injuries and were taken to the hospital.

They are both expected to survive.

Once released from the hospital, the suspected DUI driver will be taken into custody.

