New fire station opens in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fire Department has a new fire station.

A grand opening was held on Tuesday for Fire Station 21 in Terra Bella.

Among those in attendance included the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

These are pictures of the event from the Tulare County Fire Department's Facebook page.

They say with fire apparatus getting bigger, the need was overdue for a new garage.

Fire station 21 will house a new 110-foot ladder truck and a fire engine.