Detectives investigating inmate's death at Tulare County Jail

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating what led to an inmate's death at the Tulare County Jail.

Deputies found an inmate unconscious in one of the intake holding areas Monday night.

The inmate was taken to a local area hospital, where he later died.

His identity has not been released.