Wife remembers husband killed in Tulare county crash

59-year-old Oscar Martinez-Gomez was killed along Highway 99 and Paige Avenue on the night of November 21.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- 59-year-old Oscar Martinez-Gomez was killed along Highway 99 and Paige Avenue on the night of November 21.

The California Highway Patrol says Martinez-Gomez was walking in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 when he was hit by three vehicles.

The drivers involved cooperated with the investigation. His wife tells Action News he was always there for her.

"He was a good man," said Eulalia Riofrio, the victim's wife. "It's still hard to believe that it's happened.''

She says Martinez-Gomez had dementia and would sometimes not be aware of where he was.

It wasn't the first time he walked off, but she says he always returned home, until this time.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me to help raise money for funeral expenses.