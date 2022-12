Man hospitalized after stabbing in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Tulare County Friday morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Road 234 in Terra Bella.

Deputies found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known.

A woman has been detained, but deputies have not identified her.