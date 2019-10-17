Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after a K-9 deputy was killed in a car accident.The Belgian Malinois, Rocco, was only one year old and had served as a deputy since May this year.The sheriff's office said Rocco's handler stopped to let him have a bathroom break on Wednesday evening and that's when he took off running after a rabbit.When the rabbit ran into the roadway and Rocco followed it, within seconds he was struck by a car.The accident took place on Avenue 328 in Visalia.