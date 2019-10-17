k-9

Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after a K-9 deputy was killed in a car accident.

The Belgian Malinois, Rocco, was only one year old and had served as a deputy since May this year.

The sheriff's office said Rocco's handler stopped to let him have a bathroom break on Wednesday evening and that's when he took off running after a rabbit.

When the rabbit ran into the roadway and Rocco followed it, within seconds he was struck by a car.

RELATED: Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect

The accident took place on Avenue 328 in Visalia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliatulare countyk 9crashtulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
K-9
NYPD Officer's K9 Named After Uncle Who Died from 9/11-related Illness
K9 shot by Tulare Co detective released by vet
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
Long Beach police dog dies inside department vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 held for stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from Lemoore business
Andy Hall steps in as new Fresno police chief
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
Cat tests positive for rabies after biting Fresno Co. resident
Accused sexual predator and murder suspect Nickey Stane back in court
Community leaders come together to plan for future senior citizens
Karmjit Singh trial: Man describes Selma crash that killed 8-year-old son
Show More
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
More TOP STORIES News