68-year-old Tulare County pastor arrested, accused of molesting several children

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 68-year-old pastor accused of molesting several children.In February this year, several people came forward to accuse Gustavo Gonzalez Zamora of abusing them when they were children between 1994 and 2000, the sheriff's office says.Detectives say Zamora was a pastor at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay until 2000, when he abruptly left and moved to Lodi. They say he is still a pastor in Stockton.Detectives believe there are other victims out there and are urging anyone with information to contact them. You can contact Detective Eli Venegas or Sgt. Jesse Cox at (559) 733-6218 or get in touch with them anonymously by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.