2 people robbed at gunpoint while walking dog in Tulare County, Deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff Deputies are investigating an armed robbery in the Richgrove area Thursday morning.

Deputies say a man with a gun walked up on two people who were walking their dog.

The man demanded money, their wallets and cell phones.

No one was hurt.

The suspect drove off south on the Fomoso Porterville highway in a white 2012-2015 Chevy or GMG Truck with a green AG sticker on the back window.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.