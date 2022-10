Tulare County Sheriff Deputies investigating armed robbery of Dollar General store

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Friday night, Tulare County Sheriff Deputies were called to the Dollar General in Tipton for an armed robbery.

Deputies learned two men, armed with handguns, walked into the store and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspects then drove off in an awaiting car.

Deputies did not release a description of the getaway car.

