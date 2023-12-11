WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Multiple recognized for response to deadly house fire in Strathmore

At a ceremony Monday morning, the girls' parents thanked the deputies and firefighters who responded that day.

KFSN logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 8:07PM
Multiple recognized for response to deadly house fire in Strathmore
EMBED <>More Videos

Four staff members with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office are being recognized for their bravery while responding to a deadly house fire in Strathmore.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four staff members with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office are being recognized for their bravery while responding to a deadly house fire in Strathmore.

Back on October 17, flames broke out in the living room of the Floyd-Lewing family's home, with their family of seven still inside.

First responders rushed to save them, but two young sisters, seven-year-old Bobby Jean Floyd and nine-year-old Josie Floyd, did not survive.

At a ceremony Monday morning, the girls' parents thanked the deputies and firefighters who responded that day.

RELATED: Parents speak out after 2 daughters killed in Strathmore house fire

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux also recognized the heroic actions of Sergeant Michael Torres, Deputy Hector Negrete and Deputy Javier Montoya.

They were awarded the Medal of Valor, which is the highest honor the sheriff can award sworn staff.

Deputy Juan Lopez was also honored with a Letter of Commendation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW