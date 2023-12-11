Multiple recognized for response to deadly house fire in Strathmore

Four staff members with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office are being recognized for their bravery while responding to a deadly house fire in Strathmore.

Back on October 17, flames broke out in the living room of the Floyd-Lewing family's home, with their family of seven still inside.

First responders rushed to save them, but two young sisters, seven-year-old Bobby Jean Floyd and nine-year-old Josie Floyd, did not survive.

At a ceremony Monday morning, the girls' parents thanked the deputies and firefighters who responded that day.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux also recognized the heroic actions of Sergeant Michael Torres, Deputy Hector Negrete and Deputy Javier Montoya.

They were awarded the Medal of Valor, which is the highest honor the sheriff can award sworn staff.

Deputy Juan Lopez was also honored with a Letter of Commendation.