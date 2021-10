TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot on Monday morning.Deputies found the victim after 1 am on Avenue 383 near Road 153 in the community of Seville.The man was taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Further information about what led up to the shooting has not been released.The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 559-733-6218.