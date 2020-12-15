shooting

Store clerk shot dead in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A clerk at a Tulare County was shot dead on Monday night, authorities say.

It happened at the Waukena Market at 7:15 pm.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies say a witness hear multiple gunshots from the store and called 911.

Deputies and Corcoran Police responded to the scene and found the store clerk shot to death inside the store. Detectives believe a robbery led to the gunfire.

"We do have several witnesses we are trying to track down that called in. We have also canvassed the area and talked to local residents trying to get any statements from them," said Tulare County Sgt. Steven Sanchez.

Deputies say they are downloading surveillance video from the store.

No information has been released about possible suspects or any vehicles involved.

Tulare County's Homicide Unit is investigating the crime.
