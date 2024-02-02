People in Tulare County bracing for more wet weather

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People are gearing up for more wet weather in Tulare County. In Woodlake on Thursday, some homeowners used sandbags to help prevent flood damage. But they're worried the next round of rain could be even worse.

At a home on the corner of Cypress Street and Lauren Lane in Woodlake, people started placing sandbags out front.

Just down the street on Pine Street, Selso Garcia began cleaning out his garage after floodwaters rushed in.

A video he shared with Action News shows the water also covering his front yard.

The video also shows how much of the street was flooding on Thursday afternoon.

"It was scary, you know? Because it was raining hard today," said Garcia.

Garcia has lived at his home for five years.

This isn't the first time he's dealt with bad flooding.

Another video he shared showed the damage last year's winter storms left behind. A bin can even be seen floating in the corner of his garage after being submerged in rain.

The water also reached the front steps of his home.

"The problem is all my equipment and machine, laundry and everything you know." said Garcia, "The last time, (water) damaged the whole thing."

That's why when Garcia saw the rain come down hard, he acted fast, putting sandbags out front.

He said about two inches of water came inside this time. Garcia was pumping out some of the water that flooded his garage. But he plans to keep the sandbags out for the next couple of days.

Across the street from Garcia, Darlene Valenzula and her family captured cellphone video of the heavy rain. In it, a UPS truck was trying to navigate the floodwaters.

"As soon as we saw the water starting, we were like, let's move the cars out of the road because we know it's going to get high," said Valenzuela.

But what worries Valenzula is the next storm system.

"We're going to be watching it pretty close," said Valenzuela, "making sure that all the water stays in the road or goes down the drain at least as best we can."

She told Action News her family stays prepared by having sandbags at the back of their home and making sure they have plenty of supplies in case of an emergency.

Like Garcia, Valenzula remembers the really bad flooding from last year. She said some of their trash bins were swept up in the flooding, and their home suffered a little water damage.

