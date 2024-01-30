WATCH LIVE

Man arrested for murder of his wife in Tulare County, deputies say

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 4:12PM
KFSN

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for the murder of his wife in Tulare County.

It happened just before 5 pm Monday on Ellis Road near Avenue 54 in Alpaugh.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says shortly after the shooting was reported, a woman showed up at a Delano hospital with gunshot wounds.

She was later pronounced dead.

Deputies arrested her husband in connection to the shooting.

The woman has not been identified.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

