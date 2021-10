TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 76-year-old Tulare man was arrested by police, accused of molesting multiple children over the last 20 years.Detectives arrested Fred Guerrero at a home on Colorado Court on Thursday after learning reports of alleged child molestation.Guerrero is facing multiple charges of child molestation and oral copulation of children under 10 years old.Investigators say Guerrero was a foster parent to 51 children in the last 20 years. They believe there could be more victims.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department at 559-685-2300 ext 2157.