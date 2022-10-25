Tulare woman turns to social media to find biological sister

Five years ago, Jalisa Guzman learned she had a younger sister, Monique, who was adopted at a year old.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young South Valley woman is turning to social media in hopes of reuniting with her biological sister.

Jalisa Guzman tweeted on October 17 about wanting to find her younger sister.

It's a shot in the dark, but Guzman hopes it's a shot that lands in front of the right person.

"Twitter is like the second biggest thing you can go and post all your information besides TikTok," she said. "I just thought I'd throw it out there especially like, you never know what could happen."

Five years ago, Guzman learned she had a younger sister, who was adopted at a year old. Guzman's older brother told her that after he had found her and reached out, once she was 18 years old.

"He came and found us when our father passed away. He came and found me, told me that we have other siblings, that we have like four or five siblings -- six of us all together," Guzman recalled.

Since California is a closed adoption state, Guzman doesn't have a lot of information about her sister Monique, other than what her grandma knows.

Guzman's grandma also gave her a picture of Monique as an infant, but you can hardly see her face.

"Does she look like my brother? Does she look like our dad? Does she have a big forehead like we do?" Guzman wondered. "Does she have freckles? Because we all have freckles."

Her tweet has reached people across the world. Many are wishing her luck. Private investigators are also offering to help.

Guzman remains hopeful, and eager to add one more person to her big family.

"I just can't wait to see who you are, see who've you become," she said. "Just know that we all love you already!"