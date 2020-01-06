Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2, injured 2 in Bakersfield

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 53-year-old Tulare man was arrested for felony hit and run after California Highway Patrol officers say he fled the scene of a deadly crash in Bakersfield on Friday night.CHP officers say an 18-year-old driver of a 2007 Hyundai was traveling north on Highway 99 when he crashed into the back of a trailer being hauled by Aurelio Castaneda's truck.The driver and his 24-year-old passenger died on impact. Their names have not been released.Officials say Castaneda drove away after the crash, leaving the Hyundai in the northbound lane.Minutes later, a woman driving northbound on the highway crashed into the Hyundai. Officers say the Hyundai's third male passenger, 20-year-old Adonis Malik Jones, suffered major injuries in both crashes and was rushed to a local hospital.The woman suffered minor injuries.Officers found Castaneda a short time later and arrested him for hit-and-run.CHP says they have not yet ruled out DUI as a possible factor in the crash.