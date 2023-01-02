Man shot and killed in Tulare's 1st homicide of 2023

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police officers are working to solve its first homicide of the new year.

They found the victim just before 9:30 Sunday night on Pleasant near O Street, near Garden Elementary School.

He was in a car and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at the scene, but soon died from his injuries.

Police say he had been shot at another location, but a friend was trying to rush him to the hospital.

Detectives are now interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulare Police.