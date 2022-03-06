Tulare police officer badly injured after suspect vehicle crashes into patrol car

A police officer with the City of Tulare was badly injured while assisting the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in a chase.
The CHP says its officers were pursuing a suspect's vehicle when it entered the city of Lindsay and crashed into the Tulare PD vehicle.
The Tulare police officer suffered major injuries.
Eventually, Tulare police, together with Lindsay police and the CHP, caught and took the suspect into custody.
An earlier version of this story said the officer injured was with Lindsay police. That is incorrect, the officer is actually with Tulare police. We received that earlier information from a law enforcement spokesperson, but have since received updated details. The error is regretted.
