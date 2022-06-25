New Tulare police chief announced

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new top cop in the city of Tulare.Tulare Police Captain Fred Ynclan will serve as the next police chief.Ynclan was born and raised in Tulare County.He has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.He joined the Tulare Police Department in 2001 and would go on to be promoted to captain in 2015.Ynclan will take over for retiring Chief Wes Hensley starting July 2.