Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies shoot and kill person on Cartmill near Tulare

Before the shooting, law enforcement officers had approached a person in a car in the area.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police and Tulare County deputies opened fire, killing a person early Thursday morning in a rural area on Cartmill Avenue near West Street.

Visalia Police have been called in to investigate the shooting. A detective with the department tells Action News that before the shooting, law enforcement officers had approached a person in a car in the area.

We don't yet know why the officers approached the vehicle around 1:30 am, but we do know that several Tulare Police officers and two Tulare County Sheriff's deputies were there and around 2 am officers opened fire, killing the person in the car.

Visalia Police expects their investigation into the shooting to last many more hours, keeping this section of Cartmill Avenue closed through the morning commute.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.