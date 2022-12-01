  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies shoot and kill person on Cartmill near Tulare

Before the shooting, law enforcement officers had approached a person in a car in the area.

Amanda Aguilar Image
ByAmanda Aguilar via KFSN logo
Thursday, December 1, 2022 1:51PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Tulare Police and Tulare County deputies opened fire, killing a person Thursday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police and Tulare County deputies opened fire, killing a person early Thursday morning in a rural area on Cartmill Avenue near West Street.

Visalia Police have been called in to investigate the shooting. A detective with the department tells Action News that before the shooting, law enforcement officers had approached a person in a car in the area.

We don't yet know why the officers approached the vehicle around 1:30 am, but we do know that several Tulare Police officers and two Tulare County Sheriff's deputies were there and around 2 am officers opened fire, killing the person in the car.

Visalia Police expects their investigation into the shooting to last many more hours, keeping this section of Cartmill Avenue closed through the morning commute.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.