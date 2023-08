Have you seen me? The Tulare Police Department is searching for this missing at-risk teen.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Police Department is searching for this missing at-risk teen.

The department says Adriana Marie Varela was last seen in the area of Alpine Avenue and Laspina Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday

She was wearing green camouflage pants, a white shirt and a red sweater.

Anyone with any information on where she might be is asked to contact Tulare Police.