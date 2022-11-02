2 Tulare police officers arrested during Halloween party, department confirms

According to Transparent California, they are listed as officers but the sheriff's office has not confirmed their positions.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Tulare Police officers could face charges following a large party on Halloween night.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz were arrested Monday night after they received several calls about a loud party in the Visalia area.

Moreno was arrested for battery and resisting arrest.

Veracruz was also taken into custody for resisting arrest.

Moreno and Veracruz are on paid leave pending the results of the administrative and criminal investigations.

A third officer is also on paid administrative leave from the same incident but was not arrested.