Tulare Police investigating first homicide of 2024 following shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Wednesday in Tulare.

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of G Street and Cross Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

Investigators later learned another man was shot, and was in the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

This is the City of Tulare's first homicide of 2024.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at (559) 685-2300.

