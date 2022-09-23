Man sentenced for attempted murder of officers on Tule River Reservation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the attempted murder of multiple law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation.

44-year-old Marwin McDarment was sentenced Wednesday to 216 years to life in state prison for attempted murder and assault charges.

Back in 2011, prosecutors say he got into an argument at a home on the reservation and pulled a gun on the people inside.

He took off and when Tulare County Deputies later tried to pull him over, they say McDarment opened fire before being taken into custody.

McDarment was found guilty back in August and did have prior criminal convictions.