Two men are dead following shooting at a Reedley shopping center

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are dead following a shooting at a Reedley shopping center.

Reedley Police responded to a call of shots fired near a Baskin Robins on I Street and Manning Avenue just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a car in a parking lot with two men shot inside.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but both men died at the scene.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

Police say an additional SUV was hit by another car and they are looking for that car to find out its involvement in this shooting.

Reedley police do have another death case but is labeled as "suspicious in nature." That case could turn into a homicide but has not at this time.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Reedley Police Department.

