New brewery opening in Clovis Labor Day weekend

A new brewery and taproom is opening soon in Clovis. "Two Ravens" is located on Shaw and Academy.

A variety of beers are on tap including lagers, IPAs, stouts and sours.

The name is a nod to Norse mythology, which features two social ravens who report to Odin.

Marc Dyson is the brewery owner and says he wants to bring that same social atmosphere to the neighborhood.

"I wanted to bring something here," he said. "We don't have much out here, so we're kind of marrying this with the restaurant next door - they're providing a craft menu for us. We'll have food, good beer, lots to do here. "

Two Ravens hopes to be a place for the whole family with entertainment such as darts and shuffleboard, and Monday Night Football.

The brewery and tap room opens Labor Day Weekend.