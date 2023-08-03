A Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual material involving children on his cell phone and authorities say it was found when he tried to get his phone fixed.

Fresno man arrested after child porn was found during phone repair at UTEC, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual material involving children on his cell phone and authorities say it was found when he tried to get his phone fixed.

46-year-old Andrew Castaneda was arrested in front of the Fresno repair shop U-Tec on Monday.

The discovery was made by the co-owner U-Tec Michael Brown located on Shaw and Blackstone avenues.

Brown says Castaneda walked in as any other customer would be concerned about a glitch on his cellphone.

Brown says once they started working on the device, they noticed some of the pictures and searched websites were inappropriate and questionable.

He called police immediately, asking for guidance.

The Fresno County Sheriff's further investigated leading to the arrest of Castaneda.

"This is something, especially with all the movies and documentaries that are out right now regarding children being exploited, awareness being brought to the subject should not die down," Brown said. "It's something that is consistent and something we should be on the lookout for."

Brown says he had never experienced a situation like this and hopes others will also speak up when they feel something isn't right.

Castanda is due in court on August 14.