Strike involving 6,000 UC lecturers called off

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A strike involving 6,000 lecturers at UC campuses has been called off.

The union representing the lecturers tweeted the announcement Wednesday morning:



Both parties have been negotiating for months. Lecturers had accused UC leaders of dishonest bargaining for paid family leave, higher pay, and online instruction compensation. UC officials denied those accusations.

The tentative agreement averts a planned two-day walkout at nine undergraduate campuses. Classes are expected to be held as scheduled Wednesday, but there is potential for confusion because of the early morning timing of the deal. Union President Mia McIver says the 6,500 lecturers are being encouraged to teach as normal.

The tentative deal would increase job security and increase pay by an average 30% over five years. The lecturers teach one-third of undergraduate classes in the UC system.

The union is planning a rally to celebrate their new agreement. That will happen at noon at 9 UC campuses, including Berkeley and Santa Cruz.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
