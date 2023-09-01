Some Merced College students now able to live on UC Merced campus

UC Merced and Merced College are taking action together to bring new affordable housing for transfer students.

Community college students who signed the agreement in late 2020 and met the academic requirements will be offered the housing.

The space will room more than 480 students on campus. The project is part of the "Merced Promise" agreement.

The goal is to ease the transition to pursuing a bachelor's degree while staying in Merced.

The state legislature gave final approval this week for the $100 million funding for the project.