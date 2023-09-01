WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Some Merced College students now able to live on UC Merced campus

Community college students who signed the agreement in late 2020 and met the academic requirements will be offered the housing.

KFSN logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 4:56PM
Some Merced College students now able to live on UC Merced campus
EMBED <>More Videos

UC Merced and Merced College are taking action together to bring new affordable housing for transfer students.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- UC Merced and Merced College are taking action together to bring new affordable housing for transfer students.

The space will room more than 480 students on campus. The project is part of the "Merced Promise" agreement.

Community college students who signed the agreement in late 2020 and met the academic requirements will be offered the housing.

The goal is to ease the transition to pursuing a bachelor's degree while staying in Merced.

The state legislature gave final approval this week for the $100 million funding for the project.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW