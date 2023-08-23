UC Merced kicks off Fall semester

Thousands will hit the campus of UC Merced on Wednesday -- some for the first time, others will be returning to class.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fall semester begins for a group of students in the North Valley.

Thousands will hit the campus of UC Merced on Wednesday -- some for the first time, others will be returning to class.

It opened in 2005 as the newest campus of the University of California.

UC Merced offers 25 majors, 25 minors and 18 graduate programs taught by more than 450 faculty members, along with visiting professors and lecturers from some of the world's top-ranked universities.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.